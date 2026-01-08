Miami Dolphins fire head coach Mike McDaniel after going 7-10 for the 2025 NFL season

The Miami Dolphins have fired head coach Mike McDaniel following a disappointing 7-10 for the 2025 regular season.

The decision was made by team owner Stephen Ross, amid mounting fan frustration and ongoing on-field struggles with discipline and execution.

"After careful evaluation and extensive discussions since the season ended, I have made the decision that our organization is in need of comprehensive chance," Ross said in a statement. "I informed Mike McDaniel this morning that he has been relieved of his duties as head coach."

Ross went on to thank McDaniel for his "hard work, commitment, and the energy he brought to our organization."

Ross said McDaniel is a "creative football mind" with a passion for the game and his players.

"I wish him and his family the best moving forward," Ross concluded."

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa voiced his own concerns after a recent loss, saying the "whole operation" of getting plays in was "not up to standard." Just days earlier, a banner calling for the firing of both McDaniel and General Manager Chris Grier was flown over the team's stadium.

Mike McDaniel, from early promise to sudden downfall

McDaniel's tenure began with optimism, as his innovative offensive schemes and personality drew praise.

He led Miami to back-to-back playoff appearances, something the franchise had not achieved in more than 20 years. In 2023, the Dolphins went 11-6 and had the NFL's top-ranked offense, with Tagovailoa leading the league in passing yards.

But results soured over the past two seasons.

Miami finished last year 8-9, and McDaniel's final 19 games produced just eight wins against 11 losses. After dropping the first three contests of 2025, pressure reached a breaking point.

McDaniel, once celebrated for his sharp wit — including the line "we're another day closer to death" to inspire his players — now faces an abrupt end to his head coaching role in Miami.

CBS News Miami will have more on this developing story.