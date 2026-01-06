Detroit Lions fire offensive coordinator John Morton after one season

The Detroit Lions announced on Tuesday that they have fired offensive coordinator John Morton after one season.

Morton, a Michigan native, previously worked with the Denver Broncos before he joined Dan Campbell in the 2025 season. But the season proved to be a challenge for Morton, with the Lions' offense struggling in the first nine weeks before Campbell stepped in.

After Detroit lost to Minnesota on Nov. 2, Campbell took over the play-calling, which Morton said at the time he supported.

The Lions were eliminated from playoff contention after their loss 23-10 loss to the Vikings on Christmas. The team ended the season with a 9-8 record, losing back-to-back games for the first time since the 2022 season.

Morton had big shoes to fill after the success of former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson helped lead the Lions to back-to-back playoff runs and a 15-2 record in the 2024 season, the team's best record in franchise history. Johnson currently serves as the head coach of the Chicago Bears, who took the top spot in the NFC North Division and clinched a playoff spot.