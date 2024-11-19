RIVERVIEW, Mich. — A number of homes in parts of Metro Detroit are seeing elevated levels of lead in their drinking water, according to officials.

The CIty of Riverview announced Tuesday that four of the 30 homes with lead service lines returned tests showing what the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy deems "action level" lead levels.

The agency said theirs isn't a health-based standard, but added "the goal for lead in drinking water is 0 (parts ber billion); there is no safe level of lead in the blood."

The agency said that the lead service lines in question, along with those having unknown service line materials, all fall within the same northeast quadrant of Riverview.

The city cautioned that their test results do not mean that water in all homes contains lead, pointing out that lead can only get into drinking water when there are lead pipes and plumbing.

"Lead can enter drinking water when in contact with pipes, solder, home/building interior plumbing, fittings and fixtures that contain lead. Homes with lead service lines have an increased risk of having high lead levels in drinking water. The more time water has been sitting in your home's pipes, the more lead it may contain," officials in Riverview said. "Therefore, if your water has not been used for several hours, run the water before using it for drinking or cooking. This flushes lead-containing water from the pipes. Additional flushing may be required for homes that have been vacant or have a longer service line."

The city shared a number of tips for reducing the risk of exposure to lead in drinking water. First, you should find out what material makes up your service line; you can call 734-281-4270 for more information.

Additionally, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recommends that households use a certified lead-reducing drinking water filter.

"Use cold water from the tap for drinking, cooking, or making baby formula as lead dissolves more easily into hot water and hot water should not be run through filters," officials said. "Boiling water does not remove lead from water. Filter cold water, then boil the filtered water as necessary."