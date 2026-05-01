Lawsuit alleges Metro Detroit swim school failed to protect customers after doctor placed hidden cameras

A woman who was a customer at the Goldfish Swim School in Rochester, Michigan, alleges that the business failed to protect them after a since-convicted doctor placed hidden cameras in the changing room.

The class-action lawsuit was filed on April 28 in Oakland County Circuit Court. It adds to a list of lawsuits connected to former Dr. Oumair Aejaz, who pleaded no contest in 2025 to 31 charges related to sexual misconduct. Aejaz was accused of secretly recording customers and employees at the swim school, as well as sexually assaulting hospital patients.

The latest lawsuit claims that a woman was a member of the swim school in 2023 when she was secretly recorded in the changing room. The lawsuit claims that Goldfish "failed in its basic duties and obligations to protect her from such harm and keep its premises safe."

"These failures include, but are not limited to, the absence of adequate supervision, deficient policies and procedures governing private changing areas, and the knowing maintenance of unsafe conditions that created a foreseeable and unreasonable risk of clandestine recording," read the lawsuit.

CBS News Detroit has reached out to Goldfish Swim School for comment.

According to the lawsuit, the woman was notified in 2024 by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office that she had been filmed while changing, causing her to suffer PTSD, paranoia, anxiety and stress.

"Parents across the country trust Goldfish Swim Schools with their children," said attorney Lisa Esser-Weidenfeller, who represents the woman. "Our investigation has found that Goldfish had no policies or procedures whatsoever to secure its changing rooms or adequately screen who entered the facility. It takes tremendous courage to step forward as Ms. Dean has, and we hope other families who were affected will feel empowered to come forward as well. We are filing this class action to hold the company accountable and to ensure meaningful reforms are made to protect families at its more than 150 locations nationwide."

Esser-Weidenfeller and attorney Megan Bonanni are also representing two former employees, who filed a similar lawsuit in 2024.