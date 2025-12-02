Former Rochester Hills doctor sentenced to over 30 years in prison for sexual misconduct

A former Rochester Hills, Michigan, doctor who was facing 31 charges of sexual misconduct was sentenced to 35 to 60 years in prison, according to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

Oumair Aejaz, 42, pleaded no contest to all of the 31 charges, including first-degree and second-degree criminal sexual conduct, in October. Aejaz worked at Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township and Henry Ford Hospital Macomb in Clinton Township.

"This sentence ensures Oumair Aejaz will never again harm another victim," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "However, the damage he inflicted upon his victims will not go away with this resolution. We must continue to support them as they move forward from this trauma."

The investigation began in August 2024 after Aejaz's wife provided materials to authorities, alleging that Aejaz was secretly recording her, their children and other female relatives. During a search warrant, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office seized six computers, four cellphones and 15 external storage devices.

Investigators found that Aejaz also secretly recorded children and adults at the Goldfish Swim Club in Rochester and used hidden cameras to record women and children in places like hospital rooms and bedrooms.

Lawsuits have been filed in the last year, accusing Aejaz of sexually assaulting patients. In the latest three lawsuits that were filed in October 2025, the three women claimed that Aejaz assaulted them at Henry Ford Hospital in Macomb and recorded them. The lawsuits also alleged that complaints were made to the hospital but were ignored.

At the time, Henry Ford Health declined to comment on pending litigation.

"I applaud Judge Anderson's sentencing decision and the Prosecutor's efforts to hold this sick individual fully to account," said Sheriff Michael Bouchard in a statement. "The exploitation of women and children—especially in some cases when he used his trusted position as a physician—is absolutely unconscionable. This sentence reflects the gravity of his crimes and delivers the justice these victims deserve. I also want to recognize the great work of the detectives and our computer crimes unit for the tireless and successful work in locating evidence to make this sentence possible."

Note: The video above previously aired on Oct. 27, 2025.