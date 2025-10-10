Former Rochester Hills doctor pleads no contest to 31 counts of sexual misconduct

A former Southeast Michigan medical doctor has pleaded no contest and was found guilty of 31 counts of sexual misconduct in two separate cases filed last year, the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office reported.

Oumair Aejaz, 41, of Rochester Hills, entered his plea Thursday, the prosecutor's office said. He is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 2 in Sixth District Court.

The investigation began in August 2024 after detectives with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office followed up on a tip of someone secretly recording multiple people, including children. During a search warrant, the sheriff's office said, detectives confiscated six computers, four cell phones and 15 external storage devices, adding that it could take months to complete a forensic analysis on the collection of files.

The prosecutor's office listed the charges as two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, four counts of child sexually abusive commercial activity, 13 counts of using a computer to commit a crime and nine counts of capture or distribute image of unclothed person. The victims ranged in age from 2 years old to an adult woman, authorities said.

The first set of charges quickly followed, based on incidents that happened in Rochester and Rochester Hills, with cameras placed inside homes and hospital rooms that he had access to. There were also some images of people undressing at Goldfish Swim Club in Rochester. By the time those charges were announced, swim school officials said Aejaz had not been in the facility for months.

The second set of charges, filed in October 2024, related to assaults against a specific child during 2023 and 2024 in Novi.

Aejaz had lived in Oakland County since 2018, and specialized in internal medicine in his work as a physician.

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years on the first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges, the prosecutor's office said.

A trial on the charges was scheduled for Nov. 17.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald said her office did not offer a plea agreement in the case.

"While we did not and would not offer this abuser any leniency, I'm grateful the plea ensures victims will not have to testify at a trial. Their bravery, and the good work of law enforcement, made sure Aejez will never again harm another victim," McDonald said.