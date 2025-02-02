Detroit residents demand action from Lafayette Coney Island over alleged rodent issue

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit residents are demanding that a coney island restaurant "clean it up or stay shut down" following the restaurant's latest alleged health issue.

Lafayette Coney Island voluntarily closed down on Jan. 24 to deal with a "rat infestation issue," according to the Detroit Health Department. City officials say the restaurant would undergo thorough cleaning and address structural issues as part of an effort to correct violations.

At a demonstration in front of the restaurant Sunday afternoon, community members raised the issue about the need for good and healthier food across the city.

"Serve people with the love, the respect, the kindness and the good food that you want your mother, your father, your children to eat," said Malik Shabazz, who organized the demonstration.

Shabazz is urging the implementation of the Dining with Confidence ordinance, which went into effect in October 2024. The ordinance introduced by Detroit City Councilmember Scott Benson requires restaurants to place a sign showing health inspection results.

Lafayette Coney Island was forced to shut down and make repairs in September 2022 after evidence of rat droppings reported by health officials following an inspection. At that time, officials were alerted of a video allegedly showing rats running around the restaurant.