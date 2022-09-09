Push for food grading ordinance following rodent infestation at Lafayette Coney Island

(CBS Detroit) - Detroit City Councilmember Scott Benson is calling out the owners of Lafayette Coney Island for food safety violations.

Benson organized a rally outside the restaurant after owners were forced to shut its doors for a rat infestation.

Community organizers say they are outraged that the owners reopened Wednesday hours after a voluntary closure.

City health regulators returned with a cease and desist requiring them to stay closed until the restaurant is back in compliance.

Benson says the health violation emphasizes the need for a food grading ordinance.

Benson's proposal would require food service businesses to display a placard with health inspection results.

"The number one role of government is to protect the health, safety and welfare of the residents and this ordinance does that. It incentivizes restaurants to make sure that they're prioritizing our health and the vast majority of restaurants do," Benson said.

"The health code is not about shutting down restaurants. It's about ensuring that people prioritize safe food handling and this ordinance just incentivizes that."

Lafayette Coney Island will remain closed until the establishment is rodent free and repairs are made.