Customers react to rodent concerns at Lafayette Coney Island

(CBS Detroit) - Lafayette Coney Island is known for its famous chili dogs.

"We have Coneys all over the place in the Metro-Detroit area, but none taste quite like this," said Carmen McIntyre, a return customer.

"Something about the bite of the hot dog and I'm not sure what they put in the chili but nothing compares."

But the restaurant's popular name is leaving a bad taste, following its latest health inspection.

Detroit Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair Razo is telling Detroit Now inspectors found evidence of rat droppings.

"I mean, it happens," said Mike Lopez during his stop at the restaurant.

"I mean there's rats everywhere. Rats in every city and invasive species but, yeah, you just got to get rid of them and I'm sure they'll be back on their feet pretty soon."

According to the Detroit Health Department, a viral video showing rats running rampant in the restaurant alerted officials.

Tuesday owners voluntarily shut down.

City health regulators say a cease and desist was issued Wednesday afternoon, forcing the restaurant to close its doors.

City records show Lafayette Coney Island was cited six times since 2017 for minor violations.

Wednesday owners of the eatery declined to comment but health regulators say the restaurant will remain shut down until the establishment is rodent free and repairs are made.