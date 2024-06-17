Kroger, CBS News Detroit partner to donate bottled water across Metro Detroit amid extreme heat wave

(CBS DETROIT) - As temperatures soar into what will feel like triple-digit temperatures this week, Kroger is doing its part to keep people safe.

On Monday, Kroger partnered with CBS News Detroit to give away 120 cases of bottled water to the public across three locations in Metro Detroit.

Those locations were Kroger in Roseville at 20891 13 Mile Road, Kroger in Oak Park at 26200 Greenfield, and Kroger in Southgate at 16705 Fort St.

The effort was a way to keep residents hydrated as high heat hovers across the area.

"I'm just grateful. I am just grateful. Thank you," said Oak Park customer Sharon Graham.

First responders and health experts joined the giveaway. Southgate Fire Department Lieutenant Tim Georvassilis says heat stroke happens quickly.

"We're bound to go on a couple calls today for that reason. Usually, it's workers or homelessness people. Even people in houses or elderly can suffer from it," Georvassilis said.

Kroger pharmacist Arieg Yalda says over-exertion of heat can include symptoms including fatigue, light-headedness, muscle cramps, rapid heart rate, nausea and dizziness.

How can you avoid it? Wear cooler clothing, seek air conditioning, and, most importantly, stay hydrated.

"Heat stroke is a serious medical emergency, so if someone is experiencing a heat stroke, you want to call 911 immediately, and then from there, you want to go inside to a cooler area, connect with a loved one that way they can keep an eye on you, wear cool types of clothing so that way your body temperature starts to regulate itself the best it can, and then you can also use a cold compress on your skin to kind of help bring that body temperature down," said Yalda.

