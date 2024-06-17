Heat wave in Southeast Michigan. What to know about the high temperatures this week.

(CBS DETROIT) - Southeast Michigan will experience a heat wave throughout the week, with temperatures predicted to reach the mid-90s.

According to the National Weather Service, a heat wave is when three consecutive days have temperatures reaching a high of at least 90 degrees each day. The last time Metro Detroit had a heat wave of four consecutive days with temps at 95 degrees or more was July 1-4, 2002

In response, the NEXT Weather team declared Monday through Friday as alert days due to the heat. Here's what to know about the temperatures and weather conditions each day.

Monday, June 17

Today is the first of a five-day heat wave. Already packing a punch with excessive heat warnings for Oakland, Macomb, and Wayne counties and a Heat Advisory in effect for the rest of Southeast Michigan. Both the warning and advisory will last through 8 p.m. Friday. Excessive heat warnings mean the heat index will reach 105 degrees or more for three consecutive hours or more in a 12-hour period. A heat advisory means the heat index is expected to be over 100 degrees for three consecutive hours or more.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

The heat-related health risk is also high this week. Today, we are under Category 3 (Red), which is a major risk. This impacts anyone without effective cooling and hydration and those in heat-sensitive industries.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Heat dangers can be very serious, ranging from heat exhaustion to heat stroke. If you start feeling any of the symptoms of heat exhaustion, such as becoming faint or dizzy, muscle cramping, or a rapid, weak pulse, get somewhere cool, drink water, and rest. If you are not sweating, have a throbbing headache, a rapid, strong pulse, and red, hot, dry skin, then call 911.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

In addition to the heat, an air quality advisory is also in effect for elevated levels of ozone. The advisory is in effect today for Wayne, Washtenaw, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Livingston, and St. Clair counties. Limiting refueling vehicles, using charcoal girls, and using gas-powered lawn equipment helps to limit ozone.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Sunshine is expected through the rest of today, however a chance for a shower or thunderstorm will be possible this afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could become strong to severe bringing chances for torrential rainfall, gusty winds up to 60 mph, and half an inch size hail. Heat and humidity will continue for the rest of today and tonight. Expect highs to reach to 94 degrees Monday with dewpoints in the upper 60s and the heat index as high as 105 degrees. Overnight lows will drop only into the low to mid-70s with the chance of showers and storms moving out after 1 a.m., but leaving us with partly cloudy skies and muggy conditions as dewpoints will hover around 70 degrees.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit



