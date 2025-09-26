Watch CBS News
Crime

Man charged with murder of Na'Ziyah Harris faces new sexual assault charges

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Jarvis Butts back in court on Na'Ziyah Harris case
Jarvis Butts back in court on Na'Ziyah Harris case 01:44

A Detroit man who is awaiting trial on charges connected to the death of Na'Ziyah Harris has been charged with the sexual assault of another girl. 

Jarvis Ramon Butts, 42, has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and second-degree criminal sexual conduct of a child who was eight years old at the time of the assaults in 2021 and 2022, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced. 

The alleged assaults happened at an auto repair shop on East Warren Avenue in Detroit, prosecutors said. 

Butts was arraigned on Friday in 36th District Court in Detroit on the latest charges and then remanded to jail. A probable cause conference is set for Oct. 8, and the preliminary exam is set for Oct. 15. 

Butts is currently awaiting a jury trial, set for Feb. 23, 2026, on charges that include murder in connection with the homicide of 13-year-old Na'Ziyah Harris. That trial was at one point scheduled for Oct. 6, then postponed. Prosecutors say they could call 40 or more witnesses; the defense plans to call at least 10.  

Na'Ziyah was last seen getting off her school bus in Detroit on Jan. 9, 2024. Her body has never been found. 

The above video originally aired on Sept. 17, 2025.

Paula Wethington

