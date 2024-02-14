Watch Live: Detroit police searching for Na'Ziyah Harris, 13-year-old girl missing since Jan. 9

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they search for a 13-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since Jan. 9.

Na'Ziyah Harris was last seen near Cornwall Street and 3 Mile Drive on Jan. 9.

Police say they received a briefing on Tuesday, Feb. 13, from the Detroit Public Schools police authority regarding Harris and are investigating her disappearance.

Due to the circumstances, Detroit police have taken the lead on the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Major Crimes Division at 313-596-2260.

At 1 p.m. on Feb. 14, Detroit Police Chief James White and Detroit Public Schools Community District Department of Public Safety Chief Labrit Jackson are providing an update on the investigation.

