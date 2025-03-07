Detroit man charged in murder of missing 13-year-old Na'Ziyah Harris headed to trial in October

Man charged in murder of missing Na'Ziyah Harris headed to trial in October

A Detroit man charged in the murder of missing 13-year-old Na'Ziyah Harris will head to trial in October.

Jarvis Butts, 42, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, second-degree criminal sexual conduct and child sexually abusive activity.

Butts is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with Na'Ziyah, who was last seen getting off her school bus at the corner of Cornwall and Three Mile Drive in Detroit on Jan. 9, 2024. Her body has never been found.

Butts appeared in court Friday morning for a calendar conference. A calendar conference allows the legal teams the opportunity to discuss trial logistics, including motion hearing and motion filing dates. Na'Ziyah's friends and family were present at Friday's calendar conference.

On Jan. 9, 36th District Court Judge Aliyah Sabree sent the case to the 3rd Circuit Court for trial following four days of testimony and a preliminary examination. Butts pleaded not guilty on Jan. 17.

Jury selection will begin on Oct. 6, 2025. Prosecutors said Friday they could call 40 or more witnesses to the stand while the defense plans to call 10 or more. The trial is expected to last three to four weeks.

Butts also has been charged with the sexual abuse of two other girls in separate cases.

He has a final calendar conference date on June 20.