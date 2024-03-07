Search for missing 13-year-old Na'Ziyah Harris of Detroit approaches two months

(CBS DETROIT) - It's approaching two months since 13-year-old Na'Ziyah Harris was last seen at a bus stop on Detroit's east side.

Na'Ziyah was seen getting off her school bus at the corner of Cornwall and Three Mile Drive back on Jan. 9.

Initially, Na'Ziyah was reported to be a runaway, and police did not issue an Amber Alert, Detroit Police Chief James White said at a news conference in February.

"Two months is not good, it's not good at all," said Marc D'Andre, a community activist and Detroit podcaster.

D'Andre said he is trying to hold out hope Na'Ziyah is found safe, but said sadly he said two months missing is not a good sign.

"We always want to be hopeful, we always want to be optimistic, but at the same time, we live in the city where we see this way too often. We know how cases like this end most of the time," D'Andre said.

D'Andre often uses his platform, 7 Mile Radio, to get the word out about missing children in Detroit.

Two weeks ago, D'Andre discovered the location of a missing 14-year-old Detroit girl and streamed it on Facebook Live.

He said he understands that police are using all available resources to search for Na'Ziyah but says he can't help but feel time is running out to find her safe and alive.

"In this case, it seems as if there was a substantial amount of time considering the situation that the public even knew about it," D'Andre said.

"As her family, we don't want to resort to foul play. We don't want to resort to her being deceased," said Roxy, Na'Ziyah's cousin.

Roxy said the family is desperately trying to remain optimistic she will return home safely.

"She may not be doing so well right now, but that she is well enough and hanging in there for us to come find her as soon as we can," Roxy said.

Detroit police have searched several locations across the city. Activists have canvassed the city, and there has also been a search in Inkster. On Wednesday, Michigan State Police searched a pond in Clinton Township.

D'Andre feels that information should come from the community because he said someone has to know something.

"Let us know what happened to her if something happened to her, and let's get to the end of this because it's driving the city crazy, and it's driving me crazy, and I'm just trying to help," D'Andre said.

If you have any information and would like to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.