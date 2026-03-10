How to stay safe during Michigan's tornado season

With tornadoes hitting Michigan in March, here's how to keep yourself and your family safe when tornadoes threaten Southeast Michigan.

Watch vs. warning

The National Weather Service says a severe weather watch means "be prepared." It is possible that the weather will become severe during the time frame specified.

A severe weather warning means "take action," that severe weather conditions have been reported by spotters or can be detected on radar. People are asked to take shelter indoors, away from windows.

It is possible for a tornado warning to be issued without a tornado watch already in effect. This is the scenario that happened in Southwest Michigan on March 6, 2026.

Statewide tornado drills

March is a typical time for the Great Lakes states to host severe weather awareness campaigns and drills.

Michigan's week this year is March 15-19, with the statewide tornado drill set for 1 p.m. on March 18.



Ohio's week this year also is March 15-19, with the statewide tornado drill set for 9:50 a.m. on March 18.



Indiana's week this year is March 8-14, with the statewide tornado drill at 10:15 a.m. on March 10.



Taking shelter during a tornado

The best place to take shelter during a tornado, according to the NWS, is a room on the lowest level of your house that is away from windows. The recommended sites include a basement or storm cellar, a hallway or an interior room.

Where to seek shelter at home should a tornado threaten the area. CBS News Detroit

If you are outside when the tornado warning is issued, the NWS says to seek shelter in a sturdy building. Being in a vehicle during a tornado is not safe. "If you are unable to make it to a safe shelter, either get down in your car and cover your head, or abandon your car and seek shelter in a low-lying area such as a ditch or ravine," NWS says.

Michigan's 2025 tornado season

Michigan saw one of its most active tornado seasons on record during 2025, with 33 tornadoes confirmed in the state throughout the year.

Top 10 most tornadoes in a year for Michigan. CBS News Detroit

Stay informed

If there is a warning issued, the CBS News Detroit weather team will be tracking the storm. You can follow the reports on air, online, on our mobile app and on our social media accounts such as YouTube.

If you wish to share photos or videos after a storm passes through, please join our Weather Watcher Network.