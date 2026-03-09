4 victims who died in Southwest Michigan tornadoes identified

The four people who died in Friday's tornado outbreak in Southwest Michigan have been identified by authorities.

Those victims are one man and two women killed in Branch County, and one 12-year-old boy killed in Cass County.

"Our hearts go out to everyone who was affected by the severe storms on March 6th," the National Weather Service bureau in Northern Indiana said. That's the NWS office whose coverage area includes the tornadoes in Edwardsburg, Three Rivers, and Union City, which caused the most significant damage. Branch and Cass counties are in the area that is under a state of emergency declared by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Silas Anderson, 12, of Edwardsburg, died at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Indiana, as a result of his injuries in severe weather in Milton Township, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said. He was a sixth-grader in Edwardsburg Public Schools, the district said.

Penni Jo Guthrie, 65, of Union City, died Friday as a result of injuries from a tornado that destroyed her home, according to a notice posted on the Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation service site. Funeral arrangements are pending. "Please lift her family up in prayer," the notice said.

Keri Ann Johnson, 54, of Union City, died Friday as a result of injuries from a tornado, according to a notice posted on the Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation Service site. Funeral arrangements are pending. "Please lift her family up in prayer," the notice said.

The fourth person, according to the Branch County Sheriff's Office, was William Andrew Akers, 63, also of Union City.

Twelve other people were also injured amid the storms.