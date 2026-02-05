How does an Alberta clipper affect Metro Detroit's weather?

With winter in full swing, you may hear the term "Albert Clipper" or a "Clipper" moving through the Great Lakes, and ask, what is this clipper those meteorologists are talking about?

Well, an Alberta clipper is like a weather speed-runner from Canada. It's a fast-moving storm that forms near Alberta and zooms southeast across the U.S., bringing a quick hit of cold air, gusty winds, and usually light snow.

Clippers don't hang around long or dump huge amounts of snow, but they can still make it feel suddenly very wintery within a few minutes. Then next, you're reaching for a heavier coat and squinting through flurries. Think of it as winter popping in like that one family member unannounced, making a mess, and leaving before you've fully processed what just happened (we all have them LOL).

Alberta clippers are most common between December and February, when the jet stream is strongest and Arctic air is dominant, though they can occur from October through April.

Stay warm out there!