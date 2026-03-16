High winds continue in Metro Detroit, blizzard conditions in Northern Michigan

Michigan is again dealing with wild weather and its impact on Monday, even as cleanup continues from the weather-related damage in recent days.

The Michigan State Emergency Operations Center was activated Sunday "due to the threat of significant weather impacts" with as much as three feet of snow and blizzard conditions up north, and high winds elsewhere in the state.

Here's what to know to plan your Monday.

CBS News Detroit

High winds continue

CBS News Detroit's Next Weather team is continuing its weather alert status through Monday.

"While not as strong as Friday, gusts are still likely around 45 to 50 mph with isolated outages," chief meteorologist Ahmad Bajjey said.

The National Weather Service in Detroit has issued a wind advisory for most of Southeast Michigan until midnight Monday. Winds at 20 to 30 mph, gusts of 40 to 50 mph. "Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles," the NWS said.

Windy forecast for Metro Detroit on March 16, 2026. CBS News Detroit

Power outages remain an issue

Power outages have plagued Southeast Michigan since high winds began early Friday, and Monday is bringing a fresh round of reports.

DTE Energy, which provides electricity to much of the Metro Detroit area, reported 6,800 customers without power as of 6:10 a.m. Monday. About half of those outages are in Oakland County.

Windy forecast for Metro Detroit on March 16, 2026. CBS News Detroit

School closings in Southeast Michigan

Lake Orion Community Schools in Oakland County is closed for Monday because of power outages affecting school buildings

The complete school closing list is on our website.

Northern Michigan conditions

The weather conditions during the past few days have had significant impacts on Michigan's Upper Peninsula and Northern Lower Peninsula, with blizzard warnings issued for some areas on Sunday continuing into Monday.

Roscommon County and Alcona County each have over 85 percent of their electricity customers without power as of 6 a.m. Monday, according to PowerOutage.com.

All nonessential State of Michigan office buildings in the Upper Peninsula and much of the Northern Lower Peninsula are closed Monday because of the weather, state officials said Sunday.

The Mackinac Bridge was closed and opened off and on in recent days because of the weather. It was listed as closed at 6:25 a.m. Monday, the bridge authority said.