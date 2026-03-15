Power outages impact thousands of Southeast Michigan residents as windy conditions return

Thousands of Southeast Michigan residents were dealing with power outages as wind speeds picked up on Sunday night, two days after gusts of over 70 mph swept through the region.

As of Sunday at 11:05 p.m., 7,823 residents throughout the area were without service, according to DTE Energy's outage map, including 1,046 in Lake Orion, 944 in Southfield and 555 in Garden City.

At 10:49 p.m., the wind speed was 30 mph in Adrian, 25 mph in Detroit and 24 mph in Ann Arbor. A wind advisory is in effect for Southeast Michigan for all of Monday.

CBS News Detroit

A line of showers and thunderstorms is expected to cross the Lower Peninsula of Michigan early Monday. The main threat during the storms is straight-line wind gusts in excess of 60 mph.

Tens of thousands of Southeast Michigan residents didn't have power on Friday night after high winds, which caused a gas station awning in Sterling Heights, Michigan, to collapse.

State officials said Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activated the State Emergency Operations Center on Sunday morning due to "the threat of significant weather impacts" across the state.