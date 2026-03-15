Wayne County man avoids major injury after tree severely damages his home

A man's recent surgery could be the reason he's alive after a tree cut his Redford Township, Michigan, home in half.

"Usually I'm getting off work, so it could have been a lot different," said homeowner Mike Baker.

Baker has been off work due to a recent surgery.

"I was just sitting on the couch with my dogs and I heard a big boom," said Baker.

Then his roof caved in.

"I started throwing debris and trying to get to my dog. Luckily, he flew by me, and both my dogs were waiting for me and I was able to run out the house with what I had on me," said Baker.

When he finally got to safety, he found his home for seven years cut in half by a tree and coming down on the place where he slept every night.

A tree lies on a house in Redford Township, Michigan, on March 15, 2026. CBS News Detroit

"So usually, I would be sleeping, which would be right in my room, and I looked inside and there is debris in there about waist high. I mean, there is not a gap in there," said Baker.

It appears the recent severe winds uprooted a tree and blew it into his master bedroom.

Baker considers himself lucky.

"It's, my life could be, I wouldn't have a life, so it's an understatement to say the least," said Baker.