Whitmer activates State Emergency Operations Center amid expected severe weather in Michigan

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has activated the State Emergency Operations Center due to expected severe weather across the state on Sunday and part of Monday, officials said.

The CBS News Detroit NEXT Weather Team has declared Sunday a NEXT Weather Alert Day due to expected high winds and thunderstorms in the southeast region of the state. A wind advisory is in effect for the area along and south of Interstate 69, including metro Detroit down to the Ohio border, until midnight.

CBS News Detroit

Residents in Michigan's Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula may see up to 3 feet of snow, severe icing and blizzard conditions as a result of a late-season winter storm that's been moving through on Sunday.

The National Weather Service says a blizzard warning is in effect for Keweenaw and northern Houghton counties in the U.P. until 2 a.m. on Tuesday. Alger, Delta, Luce and Schoolcraft counties remain under the alert until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

A portion of the northern Lower Peninsula is under an ice storm warning until 8 a.m. Monday.

State officials said in a news release that power outages are expected across "much of the state" as a result of the severe weather.

The State Emergency Operations Center, located in Diamondale, opened at 10 a.m. and is overseen by the Michigan State Police.

"SEOC personnel are monitoring the situation and working with state and local officials, as well as private sector partners, to ensure any resource needs are met," officials said.

Stay with the CBS News Detroit NEXT Weather team for updates.