Hazel Park community, family remember slain mother and her son

Heartbreak and shock have gripped the Hazel Park community after the tragic deaths of Linda Hill and her 12-year-old son, Kardi Jackson.

The two were found dead in their home on Monday and are victims of what police are describing as "apparent trauma."

A vigil held Wednesday evening drew dozens of grieving friends, neighbors, and classmates, all united in mourning and remembrance.

"By looking at the house and how everything was, they both fought... hard," said friend Shatara Harris.

Purple and green balloons, representing Linda Hill and Kardi's favorite colors, filled the sky as attendees released them in their honor. The vigil offered a small sense of healing to a community overwhelmed with grief.

"It's just joy, warmth, and love right now," said family friend Amber Fairfah. "To see everybody out here to support... it feels good."

Police have arrested a 43-year-old man in connection with the deaths. Authorities have not yet released his name.

"I didn't expect that to happen on Labor Day. Everything was cool on Labor Day," Fairfah said.

Kardi was a student at Hazel Park Junior High School and is described by friends as kind-hearted and full of energy. His death has left classmates reeling just as the school year begins.

"The day after it happened, I didn't go to school; I couldn't," said Syd Wright. "I went today, but it was really hard. Kardi was such a nice kid. It's hard to believe he's gone."

According to those who knew him, Kardi had a passion for sports.

"We hung out a lot over the summer. It was really fun, because they put a new hoop at the court," Austin Wright recalled. "We were there pretty much every day."

The vigil was marked by tears, hugs, and shared memories. Many expressed their grief over not having more time with Hill and her son, but also some relief knowing a suspect is in police custody.

"We can sleep a little better knowing the person responsible is locked up," said Harris. "But at the same time, we still lost two loved ones, and a child at that."

Funeral arrangements for Hill and her son are currently underway. As for the motive behind the killings, police say the investigation is ongoing, and they are continuing to search for answers.