Two found dead in Hazel Park home, police treating case as homicide

A 41-year-old woman and her 12-year-old son were found dead Monday at a home in Hazel Park, Michigan.

Hazel Park police said they were called to the scene at 4:15 p.m. Monday on report of an unresponsive female. On arrival, the report said, officers found both of them dead in the home, with injuries "from apparent trauma."

The investigation is being handled as a homicide, although the police department said it "does not believe there is a danger to the community."

Officials have not yet provided the names of the victims.

Hazel Park Schools confirmed the boy was one of their students, and said a mental health professional would be available for students who might wish to meet with someone in response to the tragedy.

"The family is in our thoughts, prayers, and support during this incredibly difficult time," said a letter distributed by Hazel Park Schools Superintendent Amy Wilcox and Hazel Park City Manager Edward Klobucher. "Please take a moment to hug your children and remind them how much they are loved. Encourage them to be especially compassionate and supportive of their classmates, as you never know what someone else is going through."

State Representative Mike McFall, a Democrat who represents the 14th District including the community of Hazel Park, also gave the following statement:

"I'm heartbroken by the tragic loss of a mother and her son here in Hazel Park. My heart goes out to their family, friends, and all who are grieving."