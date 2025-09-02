Suspect arrested after double homicide of Hazel Park woman and her son

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a Hazel Park woman and her 12-year-old son on Monday.

Hazel Park police confirmed to CBS News Detroit Tuesday night that a suspect in the case was in custody.

Hazel Park police responded to a home on Berdeno Avenue near 9 Mile Road and I-75 around 4:15 p.m. Monday for a report of an unresponsive woman. When officers arrived, they found 41-year-old Linda Hill and her 12-year-old son, Kardi, dead in their home, with injuries "from apparent trauma."

Police have released few details on the case, but say the investigation is being handled as a homicide.

Neighbors who spoke with CBS News Detroit were stunned by the double homicide.

"Very sad and a horrible situation, because we live in a good neighborhood, and they were very nice people," said neighbor Ofelia De La Rosa. "Never heard anything about any kind of problems or anything like that."

Hazel Park Schools confirmed that Kardi was a student in the district. School officials said a mental health professional would be available for students who might wish to meet with someone in response to the tragedy.

"We can't put a time frame on trauma. And so we'll make sure that all of those resources are in place. We also, when we sent out our letter, gave a list of resources that parents could contact, or just things to help them think through or have a conversation with their child," said Amy Wilcox, Superintendent of Hazel Park Schools.

