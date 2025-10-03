Watch Live: Police to release new video of deadly Michigan church attack

Grand Blanc Township police will provide an update on Friday on the deadly shooting and fire at a Michigan church last weekend, including a release of body-worn camera footage.

CBS News Detroit is streaming live coverage of the press conference at noon ET.

The attack happened around 10:25 a.m. on Sept. 28, when police say Thomas Jacob Sanford, 40, of Burton, Michigan, drove his truck into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on McCandlish Road in Grand Blanc Township, exited his vehicle, and fired "several rounds" from an assault rifle at hundreds of churchgoers before setting fire to the church.

How to watch the Grand Blanc Township police press conference

Grand Blanc police chief William Renye to release body-worn camera footage of deadly Michigan church attack

Date: Friday, Oct. 3, 2025

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Online stream: Live on the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Four people were killed in the attack, and eight others were injured in what the FBI has called "an act of targeted violence."

On Friday, Grand Blanc police chief William Renye is expected to provide a briefing about the sequence of events in the video.

Renye said officers were at the church within 30 seconds after a 911 call and fatally shot Sanford.

"This was an evil act of violence. That's exactly what this was," said Renye.

CBS News confirmed that Sanford served in the U.S. Marines from 2004 to 2008. Sanford was an Iraq war veteran who deployed for several months during 2007 and 2008, according to service records provided by the Pentagon.

Kris Johns, a Burton City Council candidate, told CBS News that he met the shooter at his home in the week leading up to the shooting while campaigning. Johns said Sanford had a dislike of the Latter-day Saints church, saying Sanford told him that the church's followers "believe they're above Jesus."

The FBI is leading the case and has more than 100 personnel in Michigan and across the bureau collaborating with the Grand Blanc Township police and fire departments, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, Michigan State Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Earlier this week, Dr. Michael Danic, medical chief of staff at Henry Ford Genesys, said his hospital treated eight people injured in the attack, with the victims ranging in age from 6 to 78 years old.

Danic said that five of the eight patients sustained gunshot wounds, while three others received treatment for smoke inhalation.

