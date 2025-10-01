Watch Live: Hospital officials provide update after deadly Michigan church attack

Officials with Henry Ford Genesys will share stories of how its medical team prepared for and treated the victims in the deadly attack at a Michigan church last weekend.

Henry Ford Genesys treated eight victims injured in the attack that left five people dead, including the shooter, and eight others injured.

CBS News Detroit is streaming live coverage at 2 p.m. ET.

The attack happened around 10:25 a.m. Sunday, when police say Thomas Jacob Sanford, 40, of Burton, Michigan, drove his truck into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on McCandlish Road in Grand Blanc Township, exited his vehicle, and fired "several rounds" from an assault rifle at churchgoers before setting fire to the church.

The FBI is leading the case and has called the attack "an act of targeted violence."

The agency said on Tuesday that over 100 personnel in Michigan and across the bureau are collaborating with the Grand Blanc Township police and fire departments, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, Michigan State Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Attorney's Office.