Hospital official provides update on victims in deadly Michigan church attack

Officials at Henry Ford Genesys say the hospital has treated eight victims injured in the deadly attack at a Michigan church that left five people dead, including the shooter, and eight others injured.

The attack happened around 10:25 a.m. Sunday, when police say 40-year-old Thomas Jacob Sanford of Burton, Michigan, drove his truck through the front doors of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on McCandlish Road in Grand Blanc Township, exited his vehicle, and fired "several rounds" from an assault rifle at hundreds of churchgoers before setting fire to the church.

The FBI is leading the case, which is leading the investigation, and has called the attack "an act of targeted violence."

During a press conference on Monday, Dr. Michael Danic, medical chief of staff at Henry Ford Genesys, said his hospital treated eight people injured in the attack, with the victims ranging in age from 6 to 78 years old.

Danic reported that five of the eight patients sustained gunshot wounds, while three others received treatment for smoke inhalation.

A victim who was brought to the hospital died in the emergency department, Danic said.

Danic said one of the gunshot victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen and remains in critical condition, and another suffered gunshot wounds to the abdomen and is also in critical condition.

A child injured in the attack was brought to the hospital, stabilized, and then transferred. Another victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, Danic said.

Of the three people treated for smoke inhalation, two have been discharged, while Danic says one remains hospitalized.

If you or someone you know has been impacted by this incident, resources are available.

Henry Ford Genesys Health Club, located on Health Park Boulevard, is offering resources from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday. The Grand Blanc Senior Center is also offering resources from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.