Frost advisories and freeze warnings issued for all of Lower Michigan

We have another night of chilly temperatures in the forecast for Southeast Michigan.

Temperature forecast for Metro Detroit on May 11, 2026. CBS News Detroit

We can expect temperatures to drop into the 30s Monday night, triggering a freeze warning for some parts of the Metro Detroit area and a frost advisory for others. In fact, the National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning or frost advisory for the entire lower peninsula of Michigan.

Frost advisories and freeze alerts have been issued for the Metro Detroit area on May 11, 2026. CBS News Detroit

Specific to Southeast Michigan, both the freeze warning and frost advisory will be in effect from midnight tonight until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The freeze warning will affect those who live in Macomb, St. Clair, Lapeer and Sanilac Counties. The frost advisory covers the remainder of the region, including Wayne, Washtenaw, Oakland, Livingston, Monroe, and Lenawee Counties.

For the latest NEXT Weather Forecast, watch CBS Detroit on air, online or streaming on PlutoTV.