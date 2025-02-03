Freezing rain and sleet arriving Wednesday night

CBS Detroit- Our next round of winter weather arrives Wednesday night with a mix of everything, but a focus on ice.

A light amount of snow should move in after sunset as cold temperatures hang on.

As the evening progresses the temperature will change enough to switch our precipitation to sleet.

Sleet should accumulate around an inch which can cause travel issues on its own, but our primary concern is for freezing rain.

Freezing rain begins falling in the middle of the night and will continue up until sunrise on Thursday morning.

Ice accretion can be very tricky and dependent on conditions like air temperature, temperature aloft, and even wind.

We do not expect this to be an ice storm, which would require a chance of more than a quarter-inch of ice, so power outages do not seem likely.

However, travel hazards and school delays or cancellations are likely for Thursday morning.

Expect a winter weather advisory to be issued Tuesday for the coming system.

Freezing rain amounts should focus the heaviest in Monroe, Lenawee, Wayne, and Washtenaw counties while sleet cute in to the totals in areas along and north of I-96 and I-696.

Western Washtenaw tends to see the higher amounts with icing events, so keep a close eye on conditions there due to higher elevation.

The atmosphere is primed for this setup due to the temperature showcased in multiple levels.

When the air is warm throughout the column, rain is the primary form of precipitation we expect, and vice versa when it is below freezing we see snow.

Freezing rain requires a cold layer at the surface and warm air above to allow the drop to fall as rain but reach the freezing point as it hits an object to freeze instantly.

Sleet takes a larger layer of cold air to form and therefore falls as small ice pellets.

Stay with the NEXT Weather Team as we continue to track this system and plan now for commute and school updates on Thursday morning.