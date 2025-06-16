Former Warren police officer sentenced in 2023 assault at traffic stop

A former police officer who is facing charges in connection with a 2020 incident in Highland Park, Michigan, received 45 days in jail and two years' probation for a 2023 assault during a traffic stop in Warren.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Dammeon Player was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and willful failure to uphold the law. Prosecutors dropped the willful failure charge and upgraded it to misconduct in office.

Authorities say on July 20, 2023, Player and another officer conducted a traffic stop that was outside of their jurisdiction and allegedly used excessive force during the arrest. The Macomb County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident back in July 2023 and released a bodycam and dashcam video of the assault in 2024.

"When a police officer uses their authority to commit violence instead of prevent it, the damage goes far beyond the immediate victim. This sentence sends a clear message: no one is above the law, and those who abuse their power will be held accountable," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.

Player is ordered to report to jail on June 20.

The former officer is also facing charges in connection with an incident in 2020 when he worked as an officer in Highland Park, Michigan.

In that case, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office charged Player with misconduct in office, assault with intent to do great bodily harm and felonious assault.

Prosecutors allege that on May 14, 2020, Player responded to a Burger King on Woodward Avenue on reports of someone being disorderly and got into a verbal argument with a man. While in his vehicle, Player pulled out his Taser, but it did not affect the man. He then got out of his car and followed the man down the street before using his Taser again and allegedly pushing him to the ground.

Prosecutors said the man hit his head on the cement and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

His next court date in the 2020 case is scheduled in June.