Former Detroit-area police officer charged in 2020 assault of 36-year-old man

A former police officer from Highland Park, Michigan, was charged with assault after he allegedly pushed a man to the ground, causing him to hit his head.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Dammeon Lamark Player, 51, was arraigned last week for misconduct in officer, assault with intent to do great bodily harm and felonious assault. Player received a $10,000 personal bond and is ordered to have no contact with the victim or witnesses. He is also ordered not to possess any weapons or leave the state.

Prosecutors allege that on May 14, 2020, Player was dispatched to Burger King on Woodward Avenue on reports of someone being disorderly and got into a verbal argument with the man. While in his vehicle, Player pulled out his Taser, but it did not affect the man. The officer got out of his car and followed the man down the street before using his Taser again and allegedly pushing him to the ground.

Prosecutors said the man hit his head on the cement and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Player is set to be back in court for a probable cause conference on April 1.