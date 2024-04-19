Charges added against 2 ex-Metro Detroit police officers accused of excessive force in traffic stop

Road closures ahead of 2024 NFL Draft, Ascension St. John ER workers on strike and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced new charges have been filed against two former Warren police officers accused of using excessive force during a traffic stop in 2023.

Prosecutors added misconduct in office charge against Dammeon Player, who was also charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and willful failure to uphold the law while a public official. The prosecutor's office dismissed the public official charge.

Officials added the misconduct charge against Carlos Taylor, who was also charged with willful failure to uphold the law while a public official and assault and battery.

Player and Taylor's next hearings are on May 8 and June 5, respectively.

Authorities say on July 20, 2023, the officers conducted a traffic stop that was outside of their jurisdiction and allegedly used excessive force during the arrest.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident back in July 2023 and released a bodycam and dashcam video of the assault last month.

"No badge grants immunity from accountability, and those who abuse their authority will face the full weight of justice," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.