Watch Live: Oakland County officials to announce charges against Rochester Hills physician accused of sex crimes
(CBS DETROIT) - Oakland County officials will announce charges against a Rochester Hills physician who is accused of multiple sex crimes against adults and children.
Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard and Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald are hosting a joint press conference Tuesday afternoon.
The sheriff's office says the physician is accused of committing these crimes in his residence, places of employment and a Metro Detroit swim club.
CBS News Detroit is streaming live coverage of the press conference at 1:30 p.m.