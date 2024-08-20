Watch CBS News
Watch Live: Oakland County officials to announce charges against Rochester Hills physician accused of sex crimes

By Joseph Buczek

CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Oakland County officials will announce charges against a Rochester Hills physician who is accused of multiple sex crimes against adults and children. 

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard and Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald are hosting a joint press conference Tuesday afternoon. 

The sheriff's office says the physician is accused of committing these crimes in his residence, places of employment and a Metro Detroit swim club. 

CBS News Detroit is streaming live coverage of the press conference at 1:30 p.m. 

