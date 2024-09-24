New lawsuits claim Henry Ford, DMC failed to protect patients from doctor accused of sex crimes

Lawsuit filed against hospitals over doctor accused of sex crimes

NOVI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - New lawsuits have been filed against a Rochester Hills doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients.

CBS News Detroit first covered the arrest of 40-year-old Doctor Oumair Aejaz, who is accused of sexually assaulting and secretly taking photos and videos of hundreds, possibly thousands of patients, including minors.

In the class action lawsuits filed on Tuesday, two of his victims are seeking justice in a case that police have previously said could be one of the worst sexual predator cases they've ever seen.

"It's not just children, it's not just women, it's not just men…it goes from a two-year-old to a grown woman," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

Last month, Bouchard detailed the disturbing evidence filed against Aejaz.

He's charged in connection to several sex crimes that include possession of child pornography and placing hidden cameras in areas such as changing rooms, hospital rooms and his home to secretly record kids and adult women.

He's also accused of taking videos of him performing sexual acts on patients while they were asleep or unconscious.

On Tuesday, two lawsuits were filed against Aejaz include two hospitals where he treated patients. Those hospitals are Detroit Medical Center Sinai Grace Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.

The lawsuit involving Henry Ford mentions a Chesterfield Township woman who saw Aejaz in May 2023 for back pain that eventually led to surgery and a hospital stay to recover.

Meanwhile, the lawsuit targeting Sinai Grace claims a Detroit woman saw Aejaz in August of last year for a routine pregnancy checkup and concerns about asthma.

Both lawsuits claim the women were recorded without their consent and accuse the hospitals of giving the doctor unsupervised access to patients which allowed him to sexually assault and record thousands of people over the span of at least six years.

When Aejaz was arrested in August, police obtained multiple computers, cellphones and external storage devices.

Nearly 13,000 videos were found and authorities say it could take up to six months to comb through all the evidence.

You can view a copy of the lawsuits below.