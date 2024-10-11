Jailed Michigan doctor facing additional 17 felony charges for alleged sex crime

(CBS DETROIT) - Jailed Dr. Oumair Aejaz is facing an additional 17 felony charges for alleged sexual abuse involving a then 5-year-old child in Novi between 2023 and 2024, according to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

The prosecutor's office announced the following charges against the 40-year-old doctor:

Two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct

Three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct

Three counts of aggravated child sexually abusive activity

Three counts of capturing images of an unclothed person

Six counts of using a computer to commit a crime

The charges come two months after Aejaz was arrested on charges that he secretly recorded five adults and children at the Goldfish Swim Club in Rochester, as well as allegedly using hidden cameras to record women and children in places like hospital rooms and bedrooms, and allegedly recorded himself sexually assaulting unconscious hospital patients.

"I've never seen a situation like this typically when you have a sexual predator, they have a particular target, young boys, young girls, young women, old women, whatever the case may be, this individual has no target group. Everyone is potentially in that circle that he has been violating," said Sheriff Michael Bouchard Oakland County said.

Investigators have spent the last two months working to identify people who may have been victimized. Bouchard told CBS Detroit that because of the extent of this investigation, he unfortunately doesn't see this as being the last charges against Aejaz. He says there could potentially be hundreds of victims.

"The numbers could be overwhelming, staggering and the bigger challenge we face is that a lot of them may not even know that they have been victimized," Bouchard said.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Aejaz has worked at Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township and Henry Ford Hospital Macomb in Clinton Township.

"We know that there are additional victims, and we ask anyone with information to contact the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at OCSOSIU@oakgov.com," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in a statement.