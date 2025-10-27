Three new lawsuits filed against Rochester Hills doctor accused of sexually abusing women, children

More sexual assault victims have come forward against former Rochester Hills Dr. Oumair Aejaz at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.

Aejaz already faces multiple felony charges for sexual abuse, as well as recording nude videos and images of children and women at local hospitals and a swim club. Earlier this month, he pleaded no contest to 31 counts of sexual misconduct in two separate cases.

On Monday, CBS News Detroit learned there are more alleged victims, and three new lawsuits were filed this week.

"There is a class action ongoing, but these people felt that their rights were not adequately represented, and they wanted individual claims," said Fieger Law attorney Matthew Piccirilli.

The three lawsuits filed this week by three separate women allege disturbing allegations against Aejaz, with claims that they were sexually assaulted and secretly recorded by Aejaz while visiting Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.

"Photos, videos, touchings that occurred within the hospital walls. This has been years of these things happening. These things being allowed to happen," Piccirilli said.

According to initial reports by investigators, at least 15,000 videos were found in the doctor's possession, with secret footage of patients naked and exposed, along with some videos of Aejaz inappropriately touching them.

Piccirilli and attorney Paul Huebner tell CBS News Detroit that the alleged complaints were made to the hospital but ignored, with claims that Aejaz treated patients not assigned to him.

"Begs the question: What kind of systems, what kind of policies and procedures remain in place that allow people like this to fall through the cracks and allow our community, people within our community to be victimized?" said Huebner.

Fieger Law is encouraging other victims to come forward.

"There are people all along the way that likely had contact with him, that likely were exploited by him," Huebner said.

CBS News Detroit reached out to Henry Ford Health for comment on these allegations. We received the sent the following statement: