Former Michigan youth hockey doctor facing new sexual assault charges in Minnesota

A former youth hockey doctor who is serving time in Michigan on sexual misconduct charges is also facing related charges in Minnesota, court records show.

Zvi Levran, 69, of Farmington Hills, was sentenced in April 2025 to 10 to 25 years in prison after pleading no contest in Michigan to 28 charges relating to sexual misconduct. He is currently held in the Oakland County Jail in Pontiac.

The new investigation is out of Otter Tail County in Minnesota.

Levran is scheduled for an initial appearance on Monday in Otter Tail County District Court on two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and four counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. A warrant signed Jan. 29 details incidents that happened to two Minnesota youth hockey players during 2014 through 2016.

The Minnesota investigation spun out of the Michigan investigation, the statement of probable cause says. As authorities looked into the circumstances, reports were made "that the defendant had also committed sexual assaults in Otter Tail County, Minnesota."

At the time, he was a practicing physician whose patients included youth hockey players.

Both of the Minnesota victims related circumstances to authorities that private areas of their bodies were physically examined during the initial review of reported injuries to other parts of their bodies.

Levran was first charged in Michigan in 2022 over the alleged sexual assault of a 19-year-old man during an exam. After the charges were announced, other victims, primarily young men and boys, came forward and accused Levran of sexual abuse.

As the Michigan investigation continued, Levran eventually faced multiple charges, including 10 counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and 12 counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, in four cases.

Prosecutors say Levran met most of his victims while providing medical services to youth hockey teams.