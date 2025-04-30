Ex-Michigan hockey doctor sentenced to 10 to 25 years for sexual misconduct

Farmington Hills deer decision; Trump to speak in Warren; Pistons in playoffs; and more top stories.

Farmington Hills deer decision; Trump to speak in Warren; Pistons in playoffs; and more top stories.

Farmington Hills deer decision; Trump to speak in Warren; Pistons in playoffs; and more top stories.

A former Michigan hockey doctor who pleaded no contest to 28 charges related to sexual misconduct was sentenced to 10 to 25 years in prison, according to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

Zvi Levran, 68, was sentenced on Tuesday and must register on the Michigan Sex Offender Registry. Levran faced multiple charges, including 10 counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and 12 counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, in four cases.

He was first charged in 2022 for sexually assaulting a 19-year-old man during an exam. After the charges were announced, other victims, primarily young men and boys, came forward and accused Levran of sexual abuse. Prosecutors say Levran met most of his victims while providing medical assistance to youth hockey teams.

During a court hearing in late 2024, one of the victims testified that he was asked to remove his clothes during a follow-up visit, and Levran took photos of him. Investigators testified to finding multiple inappropriate images of the victim on Levran's phone.

In another incident, prosecutors say the former doctor solicited a video from another person.

"Zvi Levran exploited his position as a trusted caregiver to abuse patients, including children. He now will be made to account for his crimes," said Prosecutor Karen McDonald in a statement. "It's never easy for sexual abuse victims to tell their stories. The courage of the victims who came forward against Levran helped prevent this predator from abusing future victims. Our community is safer because of their bravery."