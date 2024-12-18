Michigan hockey doctor accused of sexually abusing teens back in court

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Metro Detroit hockey doctor accused of sexually abusing teenage boys was in a Farmington Hills courtroom on Wednesday.

Since November 2022, Dr. Zvi Levran has been behind bars at the Oakland County jail. He faces 28 total charges involving child sexual abuse.

Shown is Doctor Zvi Levran, a local hockey doctor accused of sexually abusing teenage boys who was in court on Wednesday in Farmington Hills. CBS Detroit

On Wednesday, Jay Maidu, one of the victims involved, provided witness testimony in court over Zoom.

Maidu says he met Levran when he played hockey in high school. Maidu says he was involved in a serious motorbike accident that left severe scarring on his shoulder and hip, and Levran was the doctor who provided a cosmetic procedure to repair those scars.

After the surgery, Maidu says he went to Levran's home in Farmington Hills for a follow-up visit.

Maidu says he was asked to take off all his clothes so the doctor could check out his scars and take pictures, and that's when he says the situation felt off.

According to what was mentioned by the victim, Levran used Maidu's phone to take those photos, and then he sent those pictures to his own phone.

Maidu says it wasn't until a year or more later that he heard about other allegations against Levran and that he reported the incident he experienced to the police.

The lead investigator on the case also testified Wednesday, saying multiple inappropriate photos of Maidu were found on Levran's phone once he was arrested.

"I found a series of pictures on Dr. Levran's phone that were from the phone number associated with Mr. Maidu. Those pictures included both pictures of scars and Jay Maidu's genitals," said Farmington Hills police detective Nathan Jordan.

CBS News Detroit will continue to follow this story and keep you updated with any new developments.