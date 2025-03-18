Michigan hockey doctor enters no contest plea to 28 counts sexual misconduct

Prosecutors want mother's communication privileges revoked in neglect case; and other top stories

Prosecutors want mother's communication privileges revoked in neglect case; and other top stories

Prosecutors want mother's communication privileges revoked in neglect case; and other top stories

A Metro Detroit hockey doctor has pleaded no contest to 28 counts of sexual misconduct, many of which related to teenage boys, the Oakland County Prosecutor's office reports.

Dr. Zvi Levran, 68, of Farmington Hills, entered his pleas Tuesday to the charges detailed in four separate cases in Oakland County Circuit Court.

The prosecutor's announcement said the no contest pleas were to 11 counts of criminal sexual conduct-fourth degree, 10 counts of criminal sexual conduct-third degree, three counts of criminal sexual conduct-second degree, two counts of child sexually abusive material and two counts of child sexually abusive activity.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 29 in Oakland County Circuit Court.

Most of the charges are related to incidents of sexually abusing teen boys, many of whom he met while providing medical assistance to youth hockey teams.

The first charges in the investigation were filed in 2022.

During a previous hearing on the case, one of the victims related he was at Levran's home in Farmington Hills for a follow-up on a motorbike accident. The victim said he was asked to take off all his clothes so the doctor could check his scars and take pictures.

The victim said he later heard about allegations against the doctor and reported the incident to police.

"This guilty plea holds Zvi Levran accountable for his crimes and provides justice for his victims," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in Tuesday's announcement. "Today's outcome ensures Levran's victims will not be re-traumatized by the burden of testifying at trial. It also spares them any further uncertainty about the outcome of this case. The victims were heard, and their stories were believed."

Each count of criminal sexual conduct-third degree, which is the most severe charges in the investigation, is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

"The prosecution intends to ask the court for a maximum sentence," the press release said.