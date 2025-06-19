Former Detroit high school track coach accused of sexually assaulting student

A former teacher and track coach at East English Village Preparatory Academy has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a student.

Nathan Lemuel Tedford, 54, of Detroit, is charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Wayne County prosecutors allege that around 6 p.m. on May 29 at Tedford's Detroit home, he sexually assaulted the victim, an 18-year-old man.

Officials say Tedford was the student's teacher and coach at the time of the alleged assault.

CBS News Detroit has reached out to Detroit Public Schools Community District for comment.

Tedford was arraigned Monday and given a $30,000 bond and ordered not to have contact with anyone under 18 years old. At a bond determination hearing Wednesday, a judge raised Tedford's bond to $50,000. He was also ordered not to have contact with anyone under 21.

Tedford is back in court on June 26 for a probable cause conference. He has a preliminary examination on July 3.