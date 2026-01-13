Watch Live: Trump speaks on economy at Detroit Economic Club

President Trump is speaking Tuesday at the Detroit Economic Club after he toured a Ford truck plant nearby. It comes as the president tries to focus on economic issues amid myriad international and domestic events that have gripped his administration since the start of the year.

As Mr. Trump took to the stage, he touted the economy and also his victory in the 2024 election in Michigan. Mr. Trump called the speech the "easiest speech I've had to make" because "all I'm doing is spewing off what the hell we've done."

The Detroit Economic Club has a long history of hosting presidents, both Democrats and Republicans. Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush have all previously spoken to club members.

Mr. Trump also spoke to "CBS Evening News" anchor Tony Dokoupil during his visit to Dearborn, Michigan.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday that Mr. Trump would be "talking about all of the great economic news."

But the December jobs report released last week continued to show a softening economy, with only 50,000 jobs added in December. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate stood at 4.4% in December, compared with 4.5% in November.

Overall for 2025, job growth slowed throughout the year as some businesses grappled with economic uncertainty, prompting them to pull back on hiring.

In a prime-time address last month, Mr. Trump defended some of his signature second-term economic policies, including his handling of inflation and tariffs.

How to watch President Trump's Detroit Economic Club speech