UAW says main goal is ensuring suspended Ford worker keeps his job after exchange with Trump

United Auto Workers Vice President Laura Dickerson says the union's main priority is how to best represent its members and ensure that one of them keeps their job after an incident with President Trump.

On Tuesday, a video shared by TMZ showed Mr. Trump flipping off the worker, TJ Sabula, after he heckled the president during his visit to the Ford plant in Dearborn. Sabula yelled "pedophile protector" at the president, according to TMZ, to which Mr. Trump appeared to throw up a middle finger and said, "f*** you."

Sabula declined an interview on Wednesday and couldn't be reached on Thursday. When CBS News Detroit briefly talked with him earlier this week, he said he would be willing to discuss the experience if and when he knows his job is secure.

Dickerson confirmed that Sabula is currently suspended with pay while Ford and the UAW discuss next steps.

"He has rights, and we want to make sure contractually and constitutionally that his rights are being met," said Dickerson. "We're still just having discussions in regards to making sure that we represent TJ as a member, fully."

Dickerson said that the UAW is walking a fine line as the union is there to represent its members, but it also wants to see companies that employ those workers do well financially, all while they have business in front of the Trump administration, too.

"As far as manufacturing, we have tariff issues we're trying to work with the Administration on that-- they're listening to us, they're hearing us," said Dickerson. "I also represent AgM. We're doing a lot of work with the Trump administration, so you know it gets tricky."

But she was clear that the union supports its workers' right to voice their opinion.

"In the workplace right you're supposed to conduct yourself in a certain manner but as a union member you still have a voice--but expressing yourself without violating the contract so to speak and so that is part of the discussion of course but one of the things that TJ did was part of his belief and we fully support him in that," she said.