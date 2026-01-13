UAW member suspended by Ford after heated exchange with President Trump, rep says

A United Auto Workers union member who was involved in a heated exchange with President Trump on Tuesday in Michigan has been suspended by Ford, a UAW representative confirmed to CBS News Detroit.

A video shared by TMZ appeared to have been taken when Mr. Trump was at the Rouge Center in Dearborn, showing the president reacting to a heckler who yelled something toward him. Mr. Trump then appeared to point and mouth "f*** you," showing his middle finger.

According to TMZ, the individual yelled, "pedophile protector," possibly in reference to the Trump administration's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The UAW representative did not provide the individual's name.

Following the incident, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung sent a statement to CBS News Detroit, saying, "A lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage, and the President gave an appropriate and unambiguous response."

CBS News Detroit also reached out to Ford Motor Company, to which spokesperson David Tovar said, "We had a great event today and we're proud of how our employees represented Ford. We've seen the clip you're referring to. One of our core values is respect and we don't condone anyone saying anything inappropriate like that within our facilities. When that happens, we have a process to deal with it but we don't get into specific personnel matters."

Mr. Trump visited Michigan on Tuesday to deliver remarks to the Detroit Economic Club and tour Ford's factory plant in Dearborn. It was the president's first visit since he came to Metro Detroit in April 2025 to celebrate his first 100 days in office.

On Tuesday, Mr. Trump took the stage at MotorCity Casino's Sound Board Theater, touting the economy and his victory in Michigan in the 2024 election. The president defended his administration's tariffs, saying that the word "tariff" was one of his favorite words.