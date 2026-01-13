White House says Trump had "appropriate" reaction after he appeared to flip off a heckler and mouth "f*** you"

The White House defended a video that appeared to show President Trump flipping off a person who yelled at him while touring a Ford factory in Michigan on Tuesday.

The video, which was shared by TMZ and appeared to be taken on the factory floor, shows Mr. Trump reacting to a heckler who screamed an inaudible phrase. The president appeared to respond by pointing, mouthing "f*** you" and showing his middle finger as he walked away.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung told CBS News: "A lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage, and the President gave an appropriate and unambiguous response."

According to TMZ, the heckler screamed the phrase "pedophile protector," in a possible reference to the Trump administration's handling of files on the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which the Justice Department failed to release in full, as required by law, by last month's deadline. The department says it needs more time to ensure victims' identities are protected.

The president toured the Ford factory in Dearborn, Michigan, where the automaker's F-150 trucks are assembled, ahead of a speech to the Detroit Economic Club.

Mr. Trump also spoke with "CBS Evening News" anchor Tony Dokoupil in an exclusive interview from the Ford factory, where the president discussed the state of the economy, his reaction to Iran protests and the shooting of Renee Good by an immigration agent.

The visit to Michigan comes as Mr. Trump touts his economic record. The president has pointed to strong employment and inflation figures, though polling suggests that most Americans still have a dim view of the economy.