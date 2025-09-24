Flood watch remains in effect for part of Southeast Michigan

Showers and storms have been making their making their way through Southeast Michigan. On Thursday morning, residents of many Metro Detroit communities woke up to accumulations of over an inch of rainfall.

All this rain triggered a list of flood advisories, watches and even a flood warning.

The flood warning that was issued for part of Washtenaw County expired earlier today. The National Weather Service received reports of minor flooding in the morning in parts of Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti, including several inches of water covering roads near Platt Road and Packard Street.

In the meantime, a flood advisory was issued for Northeastern Monroe County until 11:30 a.m. In response to the heavy rains in Monroe County, Monroe Public Schools posted a list of bus stops that school buses could not access Thursday morning, including some neighborhoods in Monroe's east side and northeast area. "These areas are currently impassable, and we advise that students in these areas should stay home today, as we do not recommend families attempting to drive in these area," the notice said.

And a flood watch remains in effect for Oakland, Macomb, and Wayne Counties until 8 p.m.

Showers and storms are forecasted to continue today, with periods of heavy rainfall still possible.

