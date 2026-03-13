Dearborn Heights Mayor Mo Baydoun discusses Temple Israel attack

Dearborn Heights Mayor Mo Baydoun will discuss the community impact and regional concerns following the attack at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan, on Thursday.

CBS News Detroit will be streaming the press conference, which is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

Baydoun will be joined by Dearborn Heights Police Chief Michael Guzowski and is expected to discuss community response, safety measures and coordination with law enforcement.

On Thursday afternoon, a man died after he rammed a truck into Temple Israel and was confronted by synagogue security. Two law enforcement sources told CBS News the man, later identified by the Department of Homeland Security as 41-year-old Ayman Mohamad Ghazali of Dearborn Heights, rammed the vehicle into the synagogue, then exited the vehicle with a rifle and was then shot by synagogue security.

West Bloomfield Police Chief Dale Young said security officers engaged the suspect and "neutralized the threat."

The FBI says it is investigating the incident as a "targeted act of violence against the Jewish community." FBI Detroit said that it led an active shooter attack prevention and awareness training at Temple Israel in January 2026.

Temple Israel confirmed that all 140 students and staff are safe. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said Friday that more than 50 law enforcement personnel have sought medical treatment for smoke inhalation.

In a statement Thursday, Baydoun said, "Everyone deserves to worship in peace, and we must unequivocally condemn any attack on a house of worship or the people within it."