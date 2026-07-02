Extreme heat warning continues for Southeast Michigan. Here's what to know for Thursday.

An extreme heat warning for Southeast Michigan has been extended into Friday evening, with heat indices forecast to reach between 100 and 110 in much of the region on Thursday.

The temperature and "feels like" forest for Metro Detroit on July 2, 2026. CBS News Detroit

Thursday is the third day in a row for the extreme heat warning; and the National Weather Service in Detroit has announced it will continue the extreme heat warning through 8 p.m. Friday.

There is also the possibility of showers and thunderstorms on Friday before a gradual cooldown begins on Saturday. Temperatures will drop into the 80s by Sunday.

An extreme heat warning continues on July 2, 2026, for Southeast Michigan. CBS News Detroit

The CBS Detroit weather team will continue NEXT Weather Alert day status through Friday. This means news coverage and forecasts will step up forecasts and announcements as needed.

In addition to weather-related announcements that CBS Detroit posted on Tuesday and Wednesday, here's what you need to know for Thursday:

Power outages

Another round of scattered power outages popped up Wednesday, in some cases lingering into Thursday, according to the DTE outage map. The outages included about 1,500 customers in the Clawson area.

Water conservation requests

The City of Rochester Hills said its water department has noticed a significant increase in water use that is causing a strain on the system. Because of the circumstances, the city is voluntarily asking people to water lawns, fill swimming pools only on alternate days; with even-numbered addresses on even-numbered dates and odd-numbered addresses on odd-numbered dates.

The City of Livonia is asking those who use water irrigation systems to reschedule the watering for the hours between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. "This helps reduce our peak hour usage, which is a factor in calculating our water rates from our supplier, Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA)," Livonia officials said.

Emergency department visits

Area hospitals reported an increase in emergency room visits for heat-related illnesses during the past few days.

Closings and cancellations

The City of Monroe canceled the Concert in the Park performance of the Sound Proof Band that was scheduled for Thursday evening at St. Mary's Park because of the weather conditions. The show will be rescheduled for Aug. 26 at Loranger Square in downtown Monroe.

Some businesses have also adjusted hours or changed up restaurant menus to better manage during the heat wave.

Special events

A Community Cool Off splash event, hosted by Twelve Mile Crossing at Fountain Walk in cooperation with Novi Fire Department, will take place from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the field behind Chuck E. Cheese, 44275 W. 12 Mile Road, Novi.