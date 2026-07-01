Heat wave builds over Southeast Michigan. Here's what you need to know for Wednesday.

An extreme heat warning remains in effect on Wednesday for southeast Michigan, with dangerously high temperatures and heat index values of 105 to 110 expected to create hazardous conditions.

Because of the extreme conditions, the CBS Detroit weather team will continue NEXT Weather Alert day status through Friday. This means news coverage and forecasts will step up forecasts and announcements as needed.

A heat warning continues for Metro Detroit on July 1, 2026. CBS News Detroit

Prolonged exposure to extreme heat can quickly lead to heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day, wear lightweight, light-colored clothing, and spend time in air-conditioned buildings whenever possible to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Other reminders include checking in on older adults, young children, and neighbors who may be more vulnerable to the heat.

Even the beach lifeguards at a Rochester Hills park were affected by the heat on Tuesday, city officials said, with beach hours to be limited on Wednesday and Thursday as a result of the circumstances.

Announcements from Southeast Michigan communities and agencies as the heat wave began, including recommendations from the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration, are in our Tuesday roundup.

The temperature and "feels like" range for Metro Detroit on July 1, 2026. CBS News Detroit

Here's what you need to know for Wednesday:

Power outages

DTE says thousands of Metro Detroit residents lost power Tuesday night and early Wednesday, complicating efforts to cope with the heat wave.

Here's what can happen inside a car during high heat scenarios. CBS News Detroit

Parked cars

Never leave a child, older adult, or pet unattended in a vehicle, even for a few minutes.

Temperatures inside a parked car can rise to deadly levels very quickly, even with the windows cracked open. Before locking your vehicle, always check the back seat to ensure everyone has safely exited. If you see someone trapped in a hot vehicle, call 911 immediately.

Taking these precautions can help prevent heat-related emergencies and keep everyone safe during this period of extreme heat.

Cooling centers

Dozens of cooling centers remain open across Southeast Michigan, to provide area residents with a place to get into air conditioning and out of the heat.

Cass Community Social Services on Rosa Parks Boulevard in Detroit said its drop-in shelter saw 295 visitors on Monday night, "many of them children." The center is designed to take in up to 195 people.

Closings and cancellations

The City of Rochester Hills is limiting hours at the Spencer Park beach for Wednesday and Thursday. The beach will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days, then closed from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The park does not have air conditioning in any of the buildings. Lifeguards are usually scheduled from Memorial Day through Labor Day at the park.